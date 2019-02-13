Researcher & Aide to the Leader

Salary: £24,000 plus benefits

Responsible to: Leader's Chief of Staff

Hours: Full time, 40 hours per week

Tenure: Permanent

Location: House of Commons, Westminster

Closing Date: 23.59 24th February 2019

Purpose:

We are seeking an experienced and highly competent person to join the office of Sir Vince Cable MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats.

To provide research support and briefing on policy issues and parliamentary business. In addition, the role is responsible for managing the Leader’s diary, co-ordinating with the diaries of other staff members in the small team in the Leader’s Office.

This post requires high standards of written English and information accuracy, a good understanding of the political environment, strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work calmly under pressure against tight deadlines.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement and include the title of this post in the subject line of your email.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Upon appointment you will be required to comply with the Baseline Personnel Security Standard and undergo a Counter Terrorist Check, as required by the Members’ Staff Verification Office.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.