Liberal Democrats

Researcher & Aide to the Leader

By Sarah Morris on February 13, 2019

Full Job Description

Salary:  £24,000 plus benefits 

Responsible to:  Leader's Chief of Staff

Hours:  Full time, 40 hours per week

Tenure:  Permanent

Location:  House of Commons, Westminster

Closing Date: 23.59 24th February 2019

Purpose:

We are seeking an experienced and highly competent person to join the office of Sir Vince Cable MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats.

To provide research support and briefing on policy issues and parliamentary business.  In addition, the role is responsible for managing the Leader’s diary, co-ordinating with the diaries of other staff members in the small team in the Leader’s Office. 

This post requires high standards of written English and information accuracy, a good understanding of the political environment, strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work calmly under pressure against tight deadlines.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

  • A copy of your CV; including complete work history
  • A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement and include the title of this post in the subject line of your email.
  • A completed diversity monitoring form 

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Upon appointment you will be required to comply with the Baseline Personnel Security Standard and undergo a Counter Terrorist Check, as required by the Members’ Staff Verification Office.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Our plan

Find out what the Liberal Democrats stand for and read our plan for Britain.

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy