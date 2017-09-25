Responding to Keir Starmer's speech to Labour conference, Lib Dem Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said

“Starmer happily condemns the Tories for a lack of vision on Brexit, but the reality is Labour is just as clueless.

By Liberal Democrats, Sep 25, 2017 12:09

“It is misleading for him to pretend that some new customs arrangement can be reached which doesn’t cause massive disruption to British trade.

“Instead of joining the Tories in the land of fairy tales, Labour should be fighting with the Liberal Democrats to maintain membership of the Single Market and the Customs Union. There would be a parliamentary majority if Corbyn and his comrades got off the fence.

“Ultimately, it must be up to the people, not Labour, Tory, or Lib Dem MPs, to decide whether the final deal is good enough.”

