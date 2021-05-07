Liberal Democrats

Lib Dem wins

Get the latest on Lib Dem wins in the 2021 elections. This blog will be updated as more results come in - refresh for the latest.

By Liberal Democrats, May 07, 2021 3:05

Liberal Democrat have had some great early wins:

  • We made gains from Labour in Sunderland, Hull, Sheffield and Barnsley;
  • We became the largest party on Stockport council;
  • We held Orkney, Shetland, Edinburgh Western and North East Fife - re-electing four great MSPs.
  • We made gains in Cambridgeshire, taking away the Conservatives' majority. And more gains from the Conservatives in Surrey, Essex and Devon.
  • Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds won in Mid and West Wales.
Find out how to help the Lib Dems in the Chesham and Amersham by-election

Learn more

Saturday Afternoon

We've made four gains from the Conservatives in Tunbridge Wells.

And a huge congratulations to Aude & James!

Saturday morning

We've gained 3 seats on Gloucester council and become the main opposition.

We've retained control of Cheltenham Borough Council.

Alex Wagner has become the youngest Councillor on Shropshire with a huge swing from the Conservatives.

We've made progress in Devon making 2 gains.

Friday evening

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds won in Mid and West Wales.

We had our best results in a decade in Liverpool.

In Surrey, we gained five seats from the Conservatives on the Council, and retained control of Mole Valley District Council.

In Wakefield, we've gained a seat and doubled our group on the council.

In Barnsley, we gained three seats.

We've won the popular vote in Hull and won 10 seats to Labour's 9.

Friday afternoon

Beatrice Wishart Alex Cole-Hamilton and Willie Rennie are re-elected to the Scottish parliament.

The first Liberal Democrat elected in Salford for over a decade.

We increase our majority on South Lakeland council, and in Sheffield we gain seats as Labour lose their majority.

Liam McArthur is re-elected as MSP for Orkney. Liberal Democrats win seats from the Conservatives in Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Friday morning

Gains in Sunderland from Labour, and becoming the largest party on Stockport Council.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].