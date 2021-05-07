Lib Dem wins

Liberal Democrat have had some great early wins:

We made gains from Labour in Sunderland, Hull, Sheffield and Barnsley;

We became the largest party on Stockport council;

We held Orkney, Shetland, Edinburgh Western and North East Fife - re-electing four great MSPs.

We made gains in Cambridgeshire, taking away the Conservatives' majority. And more gains from the Conservatives in Surrey, Essex and Devon.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds won in Mid and West Wales.

Saturday Afternoon

We've made four gains from the Conservatives in Tunbridge Wells.

Liberal Democrats gain four seats from the Conservatives in Tunbridge Wells.#LibDemWin #ElectionResults2021 pic.twitter.com/N5SNG5MRmk — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 8, 2021

And a huge congratulations to Aude & James!

Congratulations Aude and James! https://t.co/vStW3mQc8n — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 8, 2021

Saturday morning

We've gained 3 seats on Gloucester council and become the main opposition.

Liberal Democrat gain three seats in Gloucester to become the council opposition.#LibDemWin #ElectionResults2021 pic.twitter.com/W3a2GpcAYI — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 8, 2021

We've retained control of Cheltenham Borough Council.

Liberal Democrats retain control of Cheltenham Borough Council.#ElectionResults2021 pic.twitter.com/2j21NaSkQF — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 8, 2021

Alex Wagner has become the youngest Councillor on Shropshire with a huge swing from the Conservatives.

Alex Wagner wins to become the youngest councillor in Shropshire with a huge 43% swing from the Conservatives. https://t.co/WeCztGAV4T — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 8, 2021

We've made progress in Devon making 2 gains.

Lib Dems on the up in Devon.



:large_orange_diamond::arrow_up_small::two:



Gaining two councillors in Thursday's elections.#LibDemWin #ElectionResults2021 pic.twitter.com/4mv7Zh0mZi — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 8, 2021

Friday evening

Extremely proud of our leader @DoddsJane who has been elected as MS in Mid and West Wales.



Llongyfarchiadau Jane, we can’t wait to see you in the Senedd! 🔶 pic.twitter.com/ZWK6JcYGkx — Welsh Liberal Democrats (@WelshLibDems) May 7, 2021

We had our best results in a decade in Liverpool.

Liberal Democrats gain 3 seats from Labour in Liverpool.

Our best result in Liverpool in over a decade.#LibDemWin #ElectionResults2021 pic.twitter.com/9HrtSc5q9A — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 7, 2021

In Surrey, we gained five seats from the Conservatives on the Council, and retained control of Mole Valley District Council.

In Wakefield, we've gained a seat and doubled our group on the council.

I am so ridiculously proud of my mum. I’ve been stupidly busy with work & this is result is down to the tireless hard work she has put in.



I cannot think of anyone else who could be better to help provide a strong voice & fight for our towns with me 🧡 https://t.co/TOysDJhqpx — Cllr Tom Gordon (@tomgordonLD) May 7, 2021

In Barnsley, we gained three seats.

We've won the popular vote in Hull and won 10 seats to Labour's 9.

Liberal Democrats win the popular vote and most seats in Kingston upon Hull.#LibDemWin #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/Sp246rRjm0 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 7, 2021

Friday afternoon

Beatrice Wishart Alex Cole-Hamilton and Willie Rennie are re-elected to the Scottish parliament.

Liberal Democrats win in Edinburgh Western with a 6% swing.@agcolehamilton is re-elected with highest number of votes for any MSP ever.#LibDemWin #ElectionResults2021 pic.twitter.com/XELJrEESFz — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 7, 2021

The first Liberal Democrat elected in Salford for over a decade.

Congratulations to Avrohom Walter! The first Lib Dem elected to Salford since 2010! 🔶 pic.twitter.com/5fh7UiT4We — Salford Lib Dems (@SalfordLibDems) May 7, 2021

We increase our majority on South Lakeland council, and in Sheffield we gain seats as Labour lose their majority.

Winning in Westmorland! Lib Dems hold our seats with increased majorities and make a huge gain in Coniston & Broughton from the Conservatives. Now to the pub... pic.twitter.com/5yX9ayxpSk — Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 7, 2021

Liberal Democrats gain 3 seats from Labour in Sheffield.



Labour have lost their majority and the council is now in no overall control.#LibDemWin #ElectionResults2021 pic.twitter.com/TjSwmMfvR6 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 7, 2021

Liam McArthur is re-elected as MSP for Orkney. Liberal Democrats win seats from the Conservatives in Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Lib Dems +5 seats to take Cambridgeshire to no overall control from Conservatives. pic.twitter.com/qU08FD7JWD — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 7, 2021

Great gain by from the Conservatives by @mariecgoldman



Liberal Democrats win 4 out of 9 Essex County Council seats in Chelmsford.https://t.co/vA8HtwMQRH pic.twitter.com/9ZCcS0hRFT — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 7, 2021

Friday morning

Gains in Sunderland from Labour, and becoming the largest party on Stockport Council.

Liberal Democrats have become the biggest party on Stockport Council. pic.twitter.com/2BjkwYXbMc — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 7, 2021