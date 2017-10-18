Retail Consortium right on biz rates

Liberal Democrat small business spokesperson Lorely Burt has backed a British Retail Consortium report warning that the future of the high street is threatened by business rates.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 18, 2017 4:10

Lorely Burt said:

"The whole system of business rates is not working and is not fair. The government has tried tinkering but this is no longer enough. We need to look at land tax valuations.

"With an economic downturn as a result of Brexit and the threat of online competition, the outlook for retailers is not going to get better any time soon. In calling for a freeze on business rates, the British Retail Consortium is highlighting just what a crisis this has become. Unless ministers address this, they will have presided over the destruction of the high street as we know it."

