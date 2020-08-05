Liberal Democrats

Returning Officer's Ruling 5th August 2020

By Alan Masters on August 05, 2020

A complaint has been made about Ed Davey’s campaign’s conduct in its communication with members as to their voting intentions, specifically that they instructed canvassers not to disclose the identity of the campaign they were actually calling on behalf in calls made on the 11th and 14th of July 2020.

The Returning Officer has considered this matter carefully and has taken representations from the Campaign. The Returning Officer has found that the campaign, in so doing, acted in a way that was likely to mislead members.

The Returning Officer has required the campaign to forthwith delete the data collected from these calls and has received confirmation that has been done. The Returning Officer reserves the right to take further action if on further consideration such is felt necessary.

Leadership Election

Learn more about the 2020 Liberal Democrat Leadership Election, including the timetable, candidates, how to get a vote and much, much more.

