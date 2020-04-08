Last call - contribute to the election review by midnight on Friday 17th April

Amidst the current turbulence, we wanted to let you know you still have a chance to contribute towards the Liberal Democrats election review.

The panel has been working intensively since appointment earlier in the year, and the process is a thorough one; submissions have been requested from all current MPs, all former Lib Dem MPs, as well as candidates in key target seats (both Conservative and Labour facing). All Regional Chairs have been asked for submissions, and both Welsh and Scottish parties have contributed. Many individual local organisations and party bodies have conducted their own reviews which have been subsequently sent into the panel. There have been many hours of 1-2-1 interviews between the panel and key decision-makers in the Parliamentary Party, at HQ and with other team members across the organisation, including ALDC.

Hundreds of members, constituency teams, donors, door knockers and other activists have sent in their own reflections and submissions; all have been read, as have many external reports and research.

All this is on top of more than 22,000 survey responses – which have been divvied up among the panel to digest – and a full analysis of the key documents and decisions leading up to December 12th 2019. While it was disappointing not to be able to have input from Conference, the quality and quantity of input has been significant!

The panel has reflected on the period covering both the course of the election as well as over the months and years beforehand and is starting to compile the final report. While we’re not finished yet, we're getting a good idea of the changes needed to get our Party back into winning form. The new President, CEO and the new Leader when they’re elected will have a full understanding of where they will need to work together on the changes needed.

If you would still like to contribute to the review then please do put together a submission and send it through to me at my Parliamentary address, thornhilld@parliament.uk by Friday 17th April.