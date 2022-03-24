Reviewing our Westminster candidate selection processes

Tim Farron and I are currently conducting a review into the Party’s candidate selection processes.

The review has been commissioned by the The Federal Communications and Elections Committee (FCEC), following conversations with the State Parties. Candidate approval and selection is a State Party function within our governance.

Working with and supporting the State Parties in their own work, the review will investigate, assess and report on:

Westminster Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) selections that have taken place during this Parliament.

The current strengths of, and areas of improvement for, the Party’s candidate selection processes in each State.

How to implement suggested improvements.

Following an initial consultation session with members at Spring Conference, and a first phase of key stakeholder interviews, we are inviting all members to have their say.

Click here to tell us what you think.

Practical suggestions, made in the context of our available resources, are particularly welcome. We also encourage you, ahead of responding, to reflect on a few of the questions members such as you have highlighted so far.



What is working well?

What is not working well or could work better?

What do our processes mean for diversity and inclusion?

Do we test for the right things?

Do we do our due diligence properly?

How do we balance the needs and rights of Local Parties, Federal Campaigns and Candidates?

The deadline for submissions is the end of April 28th.

We aim to report our initial findings to FCEC in May, with a view to bringing proposals for reform to Autumn Conference.