EU citizens need their right to stay guaranteed

The government has announced that they're going to end Freedom of Movement on October 31st – despite promises of a transition period. Here’s why that’s going to be catastrophic for EU citizens.

By Tom Brake, Aug 20, 2019 11:08

With every announcement, the government is making clear that they intend to leave the EU without a deal on 31st October – and EU citizens are going to be left in the lurch.

Over the weekend, the government announced that they intend to end Freedom of Movement on October 31st – despite promises from Theresa May’s government that there would be a two-year transition period.

At the moment, there are 3 million EU citizens living in the UK, and 2 million have not yet got Settled Status.

Service providers, landlords and employers will become responsible for distinguishing between EU citizens who do and do not have Settled Status.

If they don’t have Settled Status, employers could be fined for giving a job to an EU citizen.

If they don’t have Settled Status, landlords could be fined for renting a home to EU citizens.

If they don’t have Settled Status, EU citizens, many of whom work in our NHS, could be charged for accessing healthcare.

This is the UK’s hostile environment policy in action.

The government isn’t kicking out every EU citizen from the UK come October 31st – but they might as well be.

Many EU citizens have lived in the UK for decades, paid their taxes, contributed to their local communities, and made the UK their home.

Nobody should question their right to stay in the UK.

