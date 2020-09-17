Tonight, Jewish communities in the UK and around the world will mark Rosh Hashanah – the Jewish New Year.

The Jewish High Holidays are a time of deep contemplation and self-reflection. They are an opportunity for all of us to look back on the past year as we set new goals for the future.

This year has been particularly challenging; we have all had to adjust to new ways of living, whilst grappling with economic uncertainty.

For religious communities, the past year has also been difficult as so many customs and traditions have either been adapted or suspended altogether. However, as a new year begins, let us all enter it with hope and expectation.

I am thrilled that this is my first Rosh Hashanah message as Leader of the Liberal Democrats. I am proud to lead a party that stands for equality, justice and fairness. Under my leadership, our party efforts to uproot anti-Semitism will be strenthened because there is no more important task than building a world free from all hate and bigotry.

Finally, I wish everyone celebrating a healthy and happy Rosh Hashanah and a year filled with joy and immeasurable peace.

Shanah Tovah Umetukah!