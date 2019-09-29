At sunset today, Jewish communities in the UK will come together to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. For the millions observing, this is a time of self-examination, reflection and personal change.

For decades, British Jewish communities have profoundly shaped our culture and national way of life. Our country wouldn’t be the success it is today without their ongoing and immeasurable contributions.

Sadly, the pervasiveness of anti-Semitic sentiments is something we cannot ignore. And it is particularly concerning when these attitudes seep into the political mainstream, as witnessed recently. It is our duty to stand up to those who seek to forment and provoke division of any kind. We each have a responsibility to be custodians of kindness and compassion and we must vow to always stand up to the forces of bigotry and hate.

To those celebrating, I wish you a happy and healthy new year. Shana Tova!