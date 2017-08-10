Rough sleeping a national scandal that the government are failing to tackle

By Wera Hobhouse, Aug 10, 2017 6:08

A Crisis report is forecasting a rise in rough sleeping.

In 2017 no-one should be homeless, living in a bed and breakfast or worrying whether they will have a roof over their head from one month to the next. This is a national scandal which the government are failing to tackle, so it will only get worse.

We need more homes built and they need to be truly affordable.

Britain is one of the richest nations on earth, it is an utter disgrace that thousands of people are still sleeping rough on the streets every night.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */