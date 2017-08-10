Rough sleeping a national scandal that the government are failing to tackle

A Crisis report is forecasting a rise in rough sleeping.

In 2017 no-one should be homeless, living in a bed and breakfast or worrying whether they will have a roof over their head from one month to the next. This is a national scandal which the government are failing to tackle, so it will only get worse.

We need more homes built and they need to be truly affordable.

Britain is one of the richest nations on earth, it is an utter disgrace that thousands of people are still sleeping rough on the streets every night.