Rural Communities - Policy Working Group

This working group has now concluded. The final paper can be found here.
The group is grateful to all the members who have contributed towards producing this paper.
A Rural Future: Time to Act
Policy Paper 129
The Rural Communities working group is chaired by Heather Kidd. Heather has been a councillor for a rural ward in Shropshire since 1996, and has a long history of campaigning on rural issues within the Liberal Democrats. She is a former leader of South Shropshire District Council and founder of their successful rural affordable housing policy. A member of the Rural Services network until 2007, she is now a member of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Transport Board and Deputy Chair of their People and Places Board (rural).
Working Group Members
Peter Fane - Vice Chair
Kate Parminter - Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Spokesperson
Mark Williams - Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Commons Spokesperson
Phil Bennion - Federal Policy Committee Representative
Kay Barnard
Jeremy Bolas
Dennis Brewer
Virginia Gay
Alison Glasspool
John Hassall
James Holt
Lorraine Johnson
Susan Juned
Lucy Marsden
Zoe McLean
John Salisbury
Tod Sullivan
Stuart Warner
Alison Whelan
Sarah Yong
Working Group Remit
The working group will be making policy in areas set out by the Federal Policy Committee. You can find the remit for the group here.