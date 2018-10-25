Rural Communities - Policy Working Group

This working group has now concluded. The final paper can be found here.

The group is grateful to all the members who have contributed towards producing this paper.

A Rural Future: Time to Act

Policy Paper 129

The Rural Communities working group is chaired by Heather Kidd. Heather has been a councillor for a rural ward in Shropshire since 1996, and has a long history of campaigning on rural issues within the Liberal Democrats. She is a former leader of South Shropshire District Council and founder of their successful rural affordable housing policy. A member of the Rural Services network until 2007, she is now a member of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Transport Board and Deputy Chair of their People and Places Board (rural).

Working Group Members

Peter Fane - Vice Chair

Kate Parminter - Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Spokesperson

Mark Williams - Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Commons Spokesperson

Phil Bennion - Federal Policy Committee Representative

Working Group Remit

