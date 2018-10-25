Liberal Democrats

Rural Communities - Policy Working Group

By Jonathan Everett on October 25, 2018

This working group has now concluded. The final paper can be found here.

The group is grateful to all the members who have contributed towards producing this paper.

A Rural Future: Time to Act
Policy Paper 129

Full version | Clear Print | Plain Text

 

The Rural Communities working group is chaired by Heather Kidd. Heather has been a councillor for a rural ward in Shropshire since 1996, and has a long history of campaigning on rural issues within the Liberal Democrats. She is a former leader of South Shropshire District Council and founder of their successful rural affordable housing policy. A member of the Rural Services network until 2007, she is now a member of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Transport Board and Deputy Chair of their People and Places Board (rural).

 

Working Group Members

Peter Fane - Vice Chair

Kate Parminter - Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Spokesperson

Mark Williams - Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Commons Spokesperson

Phil Bennion - Federal Policy Committee Representative

Kay Barnard

Jeremy Bolas

Dennis Brewer

Virginia Gay

Alison Glasspool

John Hassall

James Holt

Lorraine Johnson

Susan Juned

Lucy Marsden

Zoe McLean

John Salisbury

Tod Sullivan

Stuart Warner

Alison Whelan

Sarah Yong

 

Working Group Remit

The working group will be making policy in areas set out by the Federal Policy Committee. You can find the remit for the group here.

