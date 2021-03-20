Safeguarding our Democracy from Russian Interference

Vladimir Putin and his government are a threat to the UK’s national security. And it’s shocking that this Conservative Government has turned a blind eye to Russia - rather than protect our democracy.

That’s why Liberal Democrat members have passed a motion demanding action following the 2020 Russia Report.

we want a guarantee that nothing can undermine the UK’s democratic processes."

“The UK is clearly a target for Russia’s disinformation campaigns and political influence operations”, states the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC)’s Russia Report. Yet the Government failed to protect us from potential Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit vote, and still hasn’t taken the threat seriously – even after Russia helped Donald Trump become President of the United States. Meanwhile, London has become a “laundromat” for corrupt Russian oligarchs investing their ill-gotten gains.

That’s why our motion calls for, amongst other things:

An investigation into potential Russian interference in our democracy, including the 2016 EU referendum. Ensuring the UK's democratic processes – including local democracy – are national security priorities, with proper resourcing and clear ministerial responsibility. A new law to establish a public register of overseas entities that own UK property

Read the full motion here: libdems.org.uk/f18-russia-report

The motion also backs the ISC becoming more independent of the government as Boris Johnson delayed publishing the Report’s crucial findings for nine months - until after the 2019 General Election.

In passing this motion, we want a guarantee that nothing can undermine the UK’s democratic processes. Safeguarding Britain's liberal democracy is not only the cornerstone of the Liberal Democrats, but the foundation of our free and fair society.