Our Response to the Russia Report

Russia report, released today has concluded the Government failed to prepare or conduct any proper assessment of Russian interference with the 2016 Brexit referendum,

By Alistair Carmichael MP, Jul 21, 2020 1:07

This watershed report confirms an alarming truth: this Conservative Government has failed to take the Russian threat to our democracy seriously, even despite the clear evidence they interfered to help Donald Trump to the presidency in 2016.

The PM must nannounce a wide-ranging investigation of potential Russian interference in our democracy

The first duty of government is to protect its citizens.

However, the Conservatives have been found asleep at their post with their failure to conduct an assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The protection of our democracy should never come second to the Tories covering their embarrassing connections to Russian oligarchs before an election.

Given what has come to light, Boris Johnson should think again about who his party takes money from and gives influence to.

Without delay, the Prime Minister must now announce a wide-ranging and properly funded investigation of potential Russian interference in our democracy, including the EU referendum and independence referendum.

