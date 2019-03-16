Liberal Democrats

Supporter's Scheme Debate

Find out how conference voted on the supporter scheme

By William Dyer, Mar 16, 2019 6:03

Lib Dem conference delegates voting.

I'm delighted that Conference has just overwhelmingly passed a motion committing to the creation of a registered supporter’s scheme for the Liberal Democrats.
The debate was split into 7 votes. Here’s a summary of how they went down:

Vote 1: Do you want registered supporters to be able to sit on working groups? PASSED
Vote 2: If we had a registered supporters’ scheme, would you want to ban members of other political parties from being registered supporters? PASSED - 453-327
Vote 3: Do you want the Party to establish a registered supporters’ scheme in the form set out in F10 but in accordance with the results of Votes One and Two? PASSED
Vote 4: Should registered supporters be permitted to vote for the Party Leader? FALLEN
Vote 5: Should people other than Liberal Democrat members of the House of Commons be permitted to stand for Party Leader? FALLEN
Vote 6: Do you want to permit new members to apply to be included on the list of approved Parliamentary Candidates? PASSED  - 513-245 (68%-32%)
Vote 7: F9 (the conference motion) as amended or not: PASSED

This is a big day for our party. I’m proud that we’ve chosen to become a more open, outward-looking movement - especially after such a vigorous debate! Thank you to everyone who spoke - let's make this a success.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy