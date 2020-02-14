The spring conference motions - explained

Is a full programme of training, events, networking and parties not enough for you? At spring conference this year we have a huge package of policy motions, which all members have the chance to debate, amend and vote on. Here's a quick run-down for you! And if you haven't yet, book your place right here:

F4 - Hong Kong

This motion introduces new party policy on the human rights situation in Hong Kong. It calls for:

Extending of the right to abode to all British National (Overseas) citizens

The government to use its relationship with China to persuade Beijing to not end the protests through military force

An indefinite suspension of export licenses for crowd control equipment to Hong Kong.

F6 - Children's Social Care

(England only)

This motion updates party policy on children's social care. It calls for:

Extra funding for children's social care

Higher priority for looked-after children in the education system

More care places for children who need it

A new scheme to help older looked-after children find accommodation to transfer into when they are ready to live independently

The government to review allowances and pay for foster carers

An exploration into whether an allowance scheme for kinship carers (who look after children of their relatives) should be set up

A national workforce strategy for social workers and children's home managers

F8 - Electoral Reform

This motion updates party policy on electoral reform. It calls for:

The use of Single Transferable Vote as the voting system for all Parliamentary elections and English local elections

The voting age to be lowered to 16

The rights of EU citizens to stand and vote in local elections to be protected, and extended to general elections when they've lived here for 5+ years

The use of Alternative Vote for elections to single positions like directly-elected mayors in England

The scrapping of voter ID law plans

A legal requirement for local authorities to inform citizens of the steps required to be successfully registered to vote. This includes a far greater effort to register under-represented groups

F13 - Supporting The Trans and Non-Binary Communities within the Liberal Democrats

This is a business motion (one that deals with how the party works internally). It seeks to improve accessibility to Liberal Democrat events for trans and non-binary people and protect their rights by:

Requiring Lib Dem HQ and all conference venues (Federal and Regional) to have at least one gender-neutral bathroom

The option to have your preferred pronouns on your conference pass

The option to include your preferred pronouns on speaker's cards

Training for presenters at party events on how to avoid unnecessarily gendered language

F16 - Welcoming Child Refugees

This motion calls on the Government to fulfil its existing obligations to provide sanctuary to child refugees, as well as to:

Extend family reunion rights so child refugees in the UK can sponsor family members to join them

Provide specialist legal advice for all child asylum seekers

Resettle 10,000 unaccompanied child refugees from elsewhere in Europe over the next 10 years

F17 - Student Mental Health Charter

(England only)

This motion calls on the Government to legislate for universities to ensure a strong provision of mental health support for students by:

Developing a Student Mental Health Charter for universities in consultation with students, universities and mental health charities

Including in the Charter guaranteed access to quality mental health support and the recording and reporting of waiting times

Ensuring all universities have the aim to reach zero suicide

