We've re-affirmed our commitment to Europe

At our conference today Liberal Democrat members have voted to update our party’s policy on Europe and reaffirm our commitment to a closer relationship with our friends and neighbours on the continent.

The motion they’ve passed:

❌ utterly condemns Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

✔️ thanks Liberal Democrat MPs for voting against the deal

✨ commits us to working to strengthen ties with the EU in the short term, including Customs Union or Single Market membership.

I am proud that as a party we have always had the courage of our convictions when it comes to Europe.

We are internationalists to the core. We pride ourselves on the principles of peace, prosperity and freedom. We believe that global problems need global solutions.

It’s right for our party to now take the time to properly work out the path between where we are, and where we want to get to.

That’s why I’m delighted that the motion also sets up a consultation to determine how we can work to improve ties with our European friends and neighbours and build support for membership of the European Union.

All of our policy is made and decided by our members.

So if you care about Britain's future relationship with Europe. If you think we should be working across borders to tackle the big issues like climate change.

Then you need to join the Liberal Democrats. We’re Britain’s most pro-European political party and we’d love to have you on board.

