In Scotland, we are putting recovery first

The Liberal Democrats are going to grow in strength on Thursday 6th May.

We are going to gain more MSPs in the election because we have a powerful message: Put Recovery First.

We are going to grow because we have a fantastic team of candidates who will make excellent MSPs.

We are going to grow because we have a record of action – making a difference in parliament and beyond.

We put education recovery first when we won £60 million in additional support in the recent Scottish budget for education bounce back. We put mental health recovery first when we won £120 million of support for mental health. We put jobs recovery first when we won the case for more grants for business, including the 100% rates relief.

We put climate recovery first when we won Just Transition support for workers in the oil and gas sector in the north east - and when we won extra support for farming environmental schemes.

On education, mental health, jobs and climate – the priority of the Liberal Democrats for the next five years is to Put Recovery First.

Meanwhile, the priority for the SNP for the next five years is another independence referendum.

Reasonable people would agree, no matter what they think about independence, that this is not the moment for another referendum.

But they see in the news that the SNP want a vote by this Christmas.

In the middle of a pandemic, when thousands have lost their lives, thousands more have lost their job and our normal freedoms have been taken from us.

Now is not the moment for that long, divisive, argumentative, exhausting, all consuming event.

That is why I want people in Scotland to put aside our differences on independence and focus on the recovery.

With more Liberal Democrats in the Scottish Parliament from May, we can put the recovery first.

But there is a “but”. We will need to work for these wins.

We need you to spread the message, campaign hard, spend every moment of the next seven weeks making the case to put recovery first. Here’s how you can help: