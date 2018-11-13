Liberal Democrats

Sales and Marketing Manager

By Amy Westcott on November 13, 2018

Full Job Description

Salary:  £32,000-35,000 per annum 

Responsible to:  Head of Conferences and Events

Hours:  Full time, 37.5 hours per week

Benefits: 8% Employer's Pension Contribution

Location:  LDHQ, Westminster

Closing Date: 12pm 4 December 2018

Purpose:

Responsibility for the overall marketing strategy for the two Federal Conferences both across the commercial opportunities as well as the membership. Further responsible for sales across all revenue streams – sponsorship, exhibition, fringe events and advertising.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

  • CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);
  • Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and
  • A completed diversity monitoring form 

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.

 

