Liberal Democrats will invest £7 billion to save our schools

Will will invest £7 billion from our infrastructure budget for new school buildings and repairs to keep up with rising pupil numbers.

By Liberal Democrats, Nov 24, 2019 12:11

Our schools should be world class, but years of under-investment and funding cuts have left them crumbling, with repairs being unaffordable. It is completely unacceptable that in the 21st century, our children are being taught in Victorian conditions.

Enough is enough. The Liberal Democrats will invest an extra £7 billion over five years from our infrastructure budget for new school buildings and repairs to keep up with rising pupil numbers.

The funding will be distributed to local authorities and ring-fenced specifically to be spent on school improvements. 

The Liberal Democrats will not only invest this money in making our schools fit for purpose, but this is in addition to the £10 billion for schools we have promised, as well as hiring 20,000 more teachers.

As we previously announced, a Liberal Democrat government will attract and retain teachers by increasing their starting salaries to £30,000 and guaranteeing all teachers a pay rise of at least 3% a year over the next Parliament.
 
The funding also includes an increase in support for children with special educational needs or disabilities, and money to provide high-quality professional development for teachers.

A vote for the Liberal Democrats in this election is a vote for ensuring a brighter future for our children.

