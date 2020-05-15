Government must publish scientific advice for reopening schools

Before being an MP, I was a teacher. I’m keenly aware that every day schools remain shut the disadvantage gap widens and the students in need of the most support from teachers and support staff are being left behind. More than this, it’s the most vulnerable children I’m most worried about. Are they eating? Are they safe, let alone learning?

So, I want schools to open, but it has to be safe for them to open too, for children, staff and wider society.

That's why in the House of Commons yesterday, I asked the Education Secretary to urgently release the scientific advice for reopening schools.

The Government has failed to consult with school leaders, teachers and unions on the details of its guidance for reopening schools, and that’s just not good enough.

We need reassurance that the decisions are being made based on public health advice only, and not economic fears.

And, of course, parents are under pressure, and I’m sure many are very keen to get their children back to schools. But we must put everyone’s safety first

I also called on the government to guarantee that all children, of all ages, will be given the equipment and funding to learn safely, either at home or in school.

Schools should not be reopened until we see scientific evidence from the government that it's safe to do so. Now is the time to be transparent, cooperative and proactive.