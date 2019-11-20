Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats' plan to invest £10 billion in schools

We will use this money to boost teaching numbers by 20,000 and increase starting salaries to £30,000.

By Liberal Democrats, Nov 20, 2019 12:11

Our schools should be world class, helping every child make the most of the challenges ahead. But instead, they are trailing behind.

The Conservatives have cut school funding to the bone and children have paid the price, especially those with the most complex needs.

Highly valued, well trained teachers are the most important resource we have in our education system. Liberal Democrats will recruit 20,000 more teachers and give them the pay and support they deserve.

It is disgraceful that some schools feel they have no choice but to ask parents to chip in for supplies, and are closing early on Friday to balance the books.

Liberal Democrats will build a brighter future for every child. By stopping Brexit, we can spend £10 billion of our Remain Bonus on reversing school cuts and hiring 20,000 more teachers, so that pupils can leave school happy, healthy and with the skills they need to succeed in life.

Headteachers are crying out for more staff, but too many are leaving the profession because they are overworked and underpaid. A Liberal Democrat government will attract and retain teachers by increasing their starting salaries to £30,000 and guaranteeing all teachers a pay rise of at least 3% a year over the next Parliament.
 
The funding also includes an increase in support for children with special educational needs or disabilities, and money to provide high-quality professional development for teachers.
 
In addition, we will also invest in the fabric of our schools, setting aside £7 billion over five years to build classrooms fit for the future.

This £10 billion a year is an investment in our children’s future and this just one of the fantastic policies from our manifesto that will help build a brighter future for our entire country.

