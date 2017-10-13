Secret Brexit studies must be released

The Liberal Democrats have called on David Davis to publish the 50 studies commissioned on the impact of Brexit that have been kept from the public.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 13, 2017 2:10

Tom Brake, MP for Carshalton and Wallington.

Tom Brake, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson, has tabled a number of FOI requests calling on the Department for Exiting the European Union to publish the studies. He has also called for a debate on the cost of Brexit and the content of the reports in the House of Commons.

Commenting, Tom Brake, said:

“It is clearly in the public interest to know what government experts think Brexit will look like because it’s not clear that the Brexit Secretary has any idea.

“David Davis must release these reports as soon as possible. We must know the true cost of Brexit to the United Kingdom. The fact that he is hiding this now suggests that it might not all be the land of milk and honey he was dreaming of.

“When the full cost of Brexit is known, and the final deal is on the table, the British people must be given a chance to exit from Brexit.

“Brexiters dismiss expert reports on the cost put the figures at as high as £55bn a year, but until the government releases their own findings we must rely on external assessments.”

