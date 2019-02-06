Securing a people's vote

Liberal Democrats

Vince Cable looks ahead to the next few weeks of Brexit wrangling - and sets out the path to prevent no deal and secure a people's vote.

By Vince Cable, Feb 06, 2019 6:02

As the battle over Brexit in Parliament reaches its final stages, many people are asking me, “what has happened to the People’s Vote”?

Behind the political manoeuvring and procedural wrangles at Westminster, there is still everything to play for.  The People’s Vote is alive and well.

The next step to securing it is to narrow the options, by removing a massively disruptive ‘no deal’ from the table.

To be clear, allowing ‘No Deal’ to happen is a choice by the government.  It cannot happen ‘accidentally’.  But Theresa May seems determined to run the clock down and try to con people that the only alternatives are her deal or the EU without one.

So Liberal Democrats are working across the parties to on a co-operative basis to stop ‘No Deal’. 

With no deal off the table, Parliament and the country will then have a clear choice between Theresa May’s deal, which MPs have already overwhelmingly rejected, or the deal we already have as a member of the EU.   At that point a People’s Vote – to give the public the say on those two options – will be the most logical way forward.

While these parliamentary manoeuvres are taking place, we must keep up public pressure on MPs – and Jeremy Corbyn in particular – to support a People’s Vote. 

There is now a huge movement of people who are demanding better than Brexit Britain has to offer, and Liberal Democrats are leading from the front.

