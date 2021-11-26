Liberal Democrats

Senior Development Officer

By Benita Osei-Bonsu on November 26, 2021

Job Title: Senior Development Officer

Responsible to: Head of Fundraising

Salary: £32,000 - £37,000 per annum 

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location: Lib Dems Headquarters, Westminster, London SW1P 

Purpose of job

To manage major donor fundraising, communications & events and serve as a key member of the Liberal Democrats Fundraising Team with responsibility for managing our Liberty Network.

 

How to apply:

• A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to recruitment@libdems.org.uk

