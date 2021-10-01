September By-Election Results

Yesterday, there were 6 local council by-elections. Here are the results so far! We are super happy to announce a successful gain from the Conservatives in the Peak District and made some excellent progress in Sunderland and West Suffolk!

We have always been the party of communities and we’re so proud of our local activists standing up for people across the country!

Penrith West (Eden) by-election result:

LDEM: 43.5% (+2.8)

CON: 21.9% (-1.0)

IND: 12.8% (+12.8)

LAB: 10.1% (-12.1)

PCF: 7.0% (+7.0)

GRN: 4.8% (+4.8)

Lib Dim WIN

A huge congratulations to Roger Burgin and the team!

Hetton (Sunderland) by-election:

LAB: 31.6% (-1.7)

LDEM: 30.3% (+30.3)

IND (Geddis): 18.5% (-3.1)

CON: 14.5% (+8.8)

IND (Allen): 3.2% (+3.2)

GRN: 2.0% (-1.8)

Labour HOLD.

There were just 27 votes between us and the winning candidate in Hetton last night. That’s an incredible result coming from a standing start - well done to the team!

The Rows (West Suffolk) by-election:

CON: 65.2% (+26.5)

LAB: 19.2% (+19.2)

LDEM: 15.5% (+15.5)

Conservative GAIN from Independent.

Tutbury and Outwoods (East Staffordshire) by-election:

CON: 44.3% (-13.4)

IND: 37.5% (+37.5)

LAB: 15.0% (-27.2)

GRN: 3.2% (+3.2)

Conservative HOLD.

Horndean Downs (East Hampshire) by-election result:

GRN: 49.2% (+33.3)

CON: 44.7% (-8.0)

IND: 6.1% (-12.6)

Green GAIN from Conservative.

Local by-elections are an essential stepping stone on the long path to the next General Election. More Liberal Democrat councillors mean better local services, more accountable local government and representatives who fight for you.

