Time for Conservative MPs to stand against sewage dumping

Enough is enough. Conservative MPs must stand up against sewage dumping!

By Ryan Cairns, Oct 26, 2021 5:10

 We’re calling out Conservative MPs that voted in favour of dumping sewage into rivers. 

Rivers should be safe for swimming, fishing and sustaining wildlife. They are a precious source of drinking water for some. So why are they filled with raw sewage and human waste, destroying them for decades to come?

Shockingly, water companies pumped polluting and harmful raw sewage into water sources over 400,000 times last year. The River Trust has revealed that more than half of England’s rivers are currently failing to pass cleanliness tests due to water companies’ actions.

MPs voted on Lords amendments to the new Environment Bill last week. However, many Conservative MPs either didn’t bother to vote or worse, callously voted against an amendment that banned water companies pumping raw sewage into our rivers

In the week the UK is hosting COP26, this is a huge betrayal of our country's environment, and an even bigger betrayal of local communities. 

Enough is enough. Rivers are polluted daily by water companies. We need action before it is too late to reverse the damage.

There is still a chance. Next week, MPs will have another opportunity to vote to safeguard our rivers next week. 

We are proud to lead the fight to protect our precious rivers. Liberal Democrats have a plan to support our natural environment and tackle the climate crisis, and we won’t stand for the continuing pollution of our precious rivers. 

We urge all Conservative MPs to come to their senses and support cleaning up our rivers and protecting our natural environment. 

It is time to do the right thing. 

This is their final chance to save our rivers. 



