Announcing the new Lib Dem Shadow Cabinet

By Liberal Democrats, Aug 21, 2019 12:08

Liberal Democrats at 2018 Anti-Brexit March

Now more than ever, people are crying out for a new vision for our country.

They want an alternative to creeping nationalism and populism. People want a new vision for our country, and only the Liberal Democrats can supply that. That's why today, we're announcing our new Shadow Cabinet to stop Brexit.

The Conservatives want no deal Brexit, no matter the cost. Labour is more interested in winning a General Election than remaining in the EU. Only we can be the real alternative our country so desperately needs.

This is a team that's ready to offer solutions to the big issues people are facing, like rampant inequality, the climate crisis and a cash-strapped NHS. But Brexit has starved these issues of oxygen. And whenever we do head into the next General Election, we'll do so as the biggest, strongest Remain party. Our new Shadow Cabinet is ready to secure a People's Vote - and win it.

 

Liberal Democrat Shadow Cabinet

Jo Swinson

Leader

Ed Davey

Chancellor of the Exchequer
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Chuka Umunna

Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs
International Development
International Trade

Christine Jardine

Home Department
Justice
Women and Equalities
Deputy Chief Whip

Tom Brake

Exiting the European Union
Duchy of Lancaster

Jamie Stone

Defence
Scotland

Vince Cable

Health and Social Care

Layla Moran

Education
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Wera Hobhouse

Climate Change and Environment 
Transport

Tim Farron

Housing, Communities and Local Government
Work and Pensions
North of England (Northern Powerhouse)

Alistair Carmichael

Chief Whip
Northern Ireland

Jane Dodds

Wales
Food & Rural Affairs

Catherine Bearder

Europe

Siobhan Benita

London

Willie Rennie

Scotland

Kirsty Williams

Wales

Dick Newby

Leader of the House of Lords

Sal Brinton

President of the Liberal Democrats

Norman Lamb and Sarah Wollaston will attend relevant Shadow Cabinet meetings, but given their roles as Chairs of respective Select Committees they will not take a formal Shadow Cabinet role.

 

