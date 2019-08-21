Announcing the new Lib Dem Shadow Cabinet

Now more than ever, people are crying out for a new vision for our country.

They want an alternative to creeping nationalism and populism. People want a new vision for our country, and only the Liberal Democrats can supply that. That's why today, we're announcing our new Shadow Cabinet to stop Brexit.

The Conservatives want no deal Brexit, no matter the cost. Labour is more interested in winning a General Election than remaining in the EU. Only we can be the real alternative our country so desperately needs.

This is a team that's ready to offer solutions to the big issues people are facing, like rampant inequality, the climate crisis and a cash-strapped NHS. But Brexit has starved these issues of oxygen. And whenever we do head into the next General Election, we'll do so as the biggest, strongest Remain party. Our new Shadow Cabinet is ready to secure a People's Vote - and win it.

Liberal Democrat Shadow Cabinet Jo Swinson Leader Ed Davey Chancellor of the Exchequer

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Chuka Umunna Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs

International Development

International Trade Christine Jardine Home Department

Justice

Women and Equalities

Deputy Chief Whip Tom Brake Exiting the European Union

Duchy of Lancaster Jamie Stone Defence

Scotland Vince Cable Health and Social Care Layla Moran Education

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Wera Hobhouse Climate Change and Environment

Transport Tim Farron Housing, Communities and Local Government

Work and Pensions

North of England (Northern Powerhouse) Alistair Carmichael Chief Whip

Northern Ireland Jane Dodds Wales

Food & Rural Affairs Catherine Bearder Europe Siobhan Benita London Willie Rennie Scotland Kirsty Williams Wales Dick Newby Leader of the House of Lords Sal Brinton President of the Liberal Democrats

Norman Lamb and Sarah Wollaston will attend relevant Shadow Cabinet meetings, but given their roles as Chairs of respective Select Committees they will not take a formal Shadow Cabinet role.