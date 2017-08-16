Shambolic that Northern Ireland Brexit paper announced by a Government source

Using an anonymous government source to announce an official position paper on the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland is shambolic.

The Leave campaign pledged that Brexit would not leave the border any less open after Brexit, but the government proposals leave the door open to customs checks on larger traders.

The press release issued by the Department for Exiting the European Union made no mention of either David Davis or the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire, using a quote instead from an unnamed "government source."

Just when you thought the government couldn’t get any more shambolic, now a major position paper is being announced by an anonymous source.

Why are ministers refusing to put their name to proposals on an issue as important as the future of Northern Ireland?

It's clear the Government can't deliver on the Leave campaign's promise that the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland border will stay as open as it is now.

Even if they only lead to checks on larger traders, these plans could still severely disrupt trade and have a destabilising impact on the region as a whole.

The only sure way to deliver a truly seamless border is to keep the UK in the Customs Union and the Single Market.

We will oppose any moves that threaten the political stability of Northern Ireland. We believe that any deal negotiated for the UK outside the EU must ensure that trade can continue without customs controls at the border.