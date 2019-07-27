The people of Sheffield Hallam can send a powerful message for change

By announcing his intention to resign Jared is doing the right thing - both for himself and his constituents.



People in Sheffield will now get their chance to have their say, both on Boris Johnson's dangerous Conservative Government and on Jeremy Corbyn's failure to provide effective opposition at a time of national crisis.

This by-election can send a powerful message for change and the Lib Dems ready for the challenge.

Chip into the by-election fund and help us win in upcoming by-elections in Shetland & Sheffield Hallam: http://www.libdems.org.uk/byelectionfund