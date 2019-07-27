Liberal Democrats

The people of Sheffield Hallam can send a powerful message for change

By Greg Foster, Jul 27, 2019 6:07

By announcing his intention to resign Jared is doing the right thing - both for himself and his constituents.

People in Sheffield will now get their chance to have their say, both on Boris Johnson's dangerous Conservative Government and on Jeremy Corbyn's failure to provide effective opposition at a time of national crisis.

This by-election can send a powerful message for change and the Lib Dems ready for the challenge.

