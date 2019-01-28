Liberal Democrats

Signed Sealed Delivered

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson, Tom Brake MP, delivered an open letter to Jeremy Corbyn today - calling for him to back a people's vote

By Tom Brake, Jan 28, 2019 4:01

The union flag flying next to the EU flag.

This afternoon I delivered our letter to Jeremy Corbyn calling on him to back a people’s vote.

The response to the letter has been astounding - over 31,000 people joined our campaign demanding Jeremy Corbyn stop playing party politics and act in the national interest.

Many of Jeremy’s MPs back a vote, his party membership overwhelmingly do and, most importantly, the public are calling for it too. Yet still he prevaricates.

The time for a decision is upon us. Corbyn and his frontbench must stop chasing their own fictitious Brexit deal.  The Brexit countdown is ticking ever louder.  

We’ve been fighting for over two years now - it’s time to let us have a people’s vote with the option to stay in the EU.

 

 

