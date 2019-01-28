Signed Sealed Delivered

This afternoon I delivered our letter to Jeremy Corbyn calling on him to back a people’s vote.

The response to the letter has been astounding - over 31,000 people joined our campaign demanding Jeremy Corbyn stop playing party politics and act in the national interest.

Many of Jeremy’s MPs back a vote, his party membership overwhelmingly do and, most importantly, the public are calling for it too. Yet still he prevaricates.

We have just presented no less than 31,000 signatures to Jeremy Corbyn to back a people’s vote. Together, we can save Britain from this national embarrassment and it’s now time for Corbyn to come off the fence and join us in our fight to exit from Brexit > libdems.org.uk/exit-brexit — Liberal Democrats(@LibDems) January 28, 2019

The time for a decision is upon us. Corbyn and his frontbench must stop chasing their own fictitious Brexit deal. The Brexit countdown is ticking ever louder.

We’ve been fighting for over two years now - it’s time to let us have a people’s vote with the option to stay in the EU.