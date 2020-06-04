The Prime Minister must condemn President Trump's behaviour

British foreign policy must always promote human rights, democracy, and the rule of law all over the world. The USA is no exception.

The UK has a moral duty to speak out when the freedoms and rights of the people of the US are under attack.

As one of the United States’ closest allies, the UK has a moral duty to speak out when the freedoms and rights of the people of the US are under attack. Today is the 9th day of protests following the murder of George Floyd, yet Boris Johnson and his Ministers remain silent.

The UK Government’s refusal to condemn the behaviour of the President of the United States is shameful.

Since the murder of George Floyd, President Donald Trump has used increasingly violent rhetoric in response to protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

On top of this, we have seen peaceful protestors and journalists beaten and attacked by those whose duty is supposedly to serve and protect the public.

When questioned on this last weekend, the Foreign Secretary refused to denounce such behaviour.

The UK must use its Special Relationship to condemn this language and the use of military action to quell protests. British foreign policy must promote human rights, democracy, and the rule of law all over the world. The USA is no exception.

We are therefore urging the Prime Minister to make a clear public statement condemning in the strongest possible terms the language and actions of the US President in relation to protestors and journalists.

To remain silent is to remain complicit.

Tackling BAME inequalities in the UK

However, we cannot ignore the systemic racism and inequality in our own society. The situation in the US is also a stark reminder of the systemic racism here in the UK.

We are therefore also urging the Prime Minister to set out the steps his government are taking to prevent deaths like George Floyd’s happening in the UK and how the government will enforce change throughout the UK police and justice system to ensure that BAME and white individuals are treated equally at all stages.

Just yesterday Public Health England published a report into the disproportionate impact of coronavirus, yet it failed to put forward any recommendations which would help tackle the disproportionate number of BAME people losing their lives to the virus.

A government-wide plan to tackle BAME inequalities must be developed, with a review by the Equality and Human Rights Commission to determine whether its funding is adequate.

We must see more action from this Government if we are to tackle the injustice and inequality in our society.