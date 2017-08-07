Sir Simon Fraser comments show Govt's shambolic approach to Brexit

"We haven't put forward a lot because, as we know, there are differences within the cabinet about the sort of Brexit that we are heading for and until those differences are further resolved I think it's very difficult for us to have a clear position." Sir Simon Fraser, the Permanent Secretary at the Foreign Office until 2015

That's Sir Simon Fraser, the former Permanent Secretary at the Foreign Office's view on the government's approach to the Brexit negotiations, as told BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour last night.

This government is in the middle of the single biggest economic and diplomatic negotiation in our history.

Yet while the clock is running down, key cabinet members are still squabbling over what type of Brexit to pursue.

This shambolic approach is sharply increasing the risk of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal, causing maximum damage to British jobs and families.

Only the Liberal Democrats are offering people the final say, with a chance to reject a disastrous Brexit and stay in the EU.