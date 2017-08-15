Six questions David Davis must answer on Customs Union

Today, I've challenged David Davis to answer six questions over plans set out on future customs arrangements after Brexit.

The government is offering two ways forward but won't tell us which it prefers. That's no doubt because cabinet ministers can't even agree amongst themselves.

These plans are more concerned with papering over the cracks within the Conservative party than protecting our economy.



All those industries that depend on membership of the customs union, from the car industry to aerospace, still have no clear idea what is coming down the track.



All they know is that instead of jumping off a cliff in 18 months, the government now wants to do so in a few years' time.



The government must come clean over the real costs of these plans for British businesses and consumers.

These are the six questions that David Davis must answer on the Customs Union: