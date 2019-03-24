I am SO proud of our Party today

Alongside other pro-Europeans, we showed the fight against Brexit is not over. We showed we’re closer than ever to a People’s Vote.

There were a million people marching today with a million reasons why they want to stop Brexit - but in my speech to our huge Lib Dem contingent, I chose one: Climate Change.

With the Lib Dems, the UK set the pace for tackling Climate Change across Europe.

Because Lib Dem Ministers were at the EU table, Britain won the argument for tougher EU-wide targets to cut greenhouse gases. And by Britain leading in Europe, Europe could lead the world.

But the climate change crisis is so serious it demands even more action, now, - across Europe and at the UN. Already natural disasters like cyclones are far worse due to the rise in sea levels. The suffering we are now seeing in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi will be repeated and repeated if we don’t act.

In these perilous times, the last thing Britain should do is turn inwards. We need to embrace Europe and the world to solve our shared challenges.

We are stronger together. Co-operation always beats petty-minded isolationism.

That's why we marched today. That's why we're fighting for a People's Vote. And whilst we're closer than ever, we need you to be a part of our campaign.