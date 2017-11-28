Social mobility report warns of 'spiral of ever growing division'

Britain is in a “spiral of ever-growing division” with a stark postcode lottery in social mobility, according to a damning report by the Social Mobility Commission today.

The report uncovers a striking geographical divide with London and its surrounding areas pulling away from the rest of the country, while many other parts of the country are being left behind.

This report talks of the UK ‘being in the grip of a self-reinforcing spiral of ever growing division.'

The government urgently needs to improve social mobility for young people in rural areas, coastal towns and former industrial heartlands.

Ministers must reverse welfare cuts that are set to push millions more families into poverty, and boost school funding for disadvantaged children through the pupil premium.

Reducing regional inequality is crucial if we are to address the underlying alienation that led to the Brexit vote, and build a stronger economy.