Full Job Description

Job Title: Social Media Officer – Social Media, Advertising & Graphics

Responsible to: Jane Brophy MEP & Chris Davies MEP (North West England)

Salary: £22,000-£24,000 (Depending on experience)

Location: Stockport, Greater Manchester, North West England

Closing Date: Wednesday 16 October 2019 until 5:00 p.m

Purpose of the job

The primary responsibilities of the postholder will be to work in a leading role in the small staff team in Stockport to enhance the North West Liberal Democrat MEP's online presence. The post-holder will be expected to take existing content and generate new content through graphics, video, photos and website links to create an engaging online profile for the two MEPs. They will be expected to manage a social media budget across multiple platforms and spend money effectively to enhance the profile of the two MEPs online. They will understand Facebook, Twitter and Instagram advertising and the importance of targeting accurately. They will be able to provide reports on how well the MEP’s are performing on social media, providing insight and advice to improve week-on-week. They will be able to create engaging graphics, videos and take good quality photos. They will be expected to work evenings and weekends when necessary.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

by email to Pablo.OHana@libdems.org.uk with the subject line: ‘Social Media Officer – Social Media, Advertising & Graphics’.

Applicants should send a one-page CV and then choose a recent news item, topical issue or Liberal Democrat priority and submit:

Three social media posts

Three good quality photo or infographics to accompany

An example of a Facebook, Twitter or Instagram advert they would run – including who it would be targeted to

No more than 250 words outlining a social media campaign you’ve liked or think is effective and why. This can be from any industry – not just politics.



OR





One high quality video with examples of how you would amplify it on key social media channels

No more than 250 words outlining a social media campaign you’ve liked or think is effective and why. This can be from any industry – not just politics.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Interview/Start Dates

Application deadline: 5pm on 16th October 2019

Contract: Subject to Article 50 extension

Interviews: W/C 23rd September 2019

Start date: 1st November – subject to Article 50 extension

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.