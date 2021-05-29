Something special is happening in Chesham and Amersham

The campaign is growing rapidly and this is a seat with a lot of potential.

We came a strong second here in 2019. We have lots of local representation and a base of voters we can build on.

And the reception on the doors has been phenomenal.

We need you to play your part:

Come and help

The biggest way you can make a difference in this campaign is to come to Chesham and Amersham to help by knocking on doors and delivering leaflets.

Our two HQs are open every day from 9am to 9pm. RSVP at www.sarahgreen.org.uk/events

Make phone calls

Help Sarah win from home by making phone calls. Find the latest phonebank codes at www.SarahGreen.org.uk/calls or join one of our Maraphone zoom calls with VIP guests at www.SarahGreen.org.uk/phone

Join the virtual HQ to stay up to date

If you’re not sure how you can help yet, but want to keep up to date with the campaign, join our virtual HQ on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/cavhq