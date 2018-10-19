Liberal Democrats

Speech by Democrats 66 Leader Rob Jetten in the House of Commons

On the 17th of October 2018, the Leader in the House of Representatives for the Dutch Democrats 66 party (D66), Rob Jetten, delivered a speech in the House of Commons about the relationship between the UK and the European Union.

Like the Liberal Democrats, D66 is a progressive liberal party that holds its roots in the free-spirited leftist liberal party.

On a strong Europe, Mr. Jetten said:

“We find ourselves in an unprecedented, chaotic and ever-worsening political situation. The situation is so alarming that it not only requires the frank truth-speaking that is possible among friends, but also calls for all the moral support and consolation that friends can give.”

Rob Jetten pleaded for a strong, united Europe. He said: “D66 doesn’t want to see the UK leave the European Union this way. The Netherlands and Europe need each other, just like the UK does.”

Mr Jetten added that he wished nothing more than for the UK to remain a member of the Union: “We don’t want payback. We want you back.”

