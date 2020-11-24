Liberal Democrats

The Government must commit real funding to resettle vulnerable refugees

Liberal Democrats are urging the Chancellor to do the right thing.

By Liberal Democrats, Nov 24, 2020 2:11

We must do all we can to protect people forced to flee their homes to escape war and persecution.

That’s why, back in September, all Liberal Democrat MPs wrote to the Chancellor and Home Secretary calling for a new long-term commitment to resettle vulnerable refugees in the UK.

The UK has a proud history of providing sanctuary to those in need.

With Rishi Sunak’s Spending Review taking place this week, it’s more important than ever that the Government dedicates sufficient funding to resettle 10,000 refugees each year.

Providing those most at risk with safe and legal routes to sanctuary in the UK is the best way to combat people smuggling and human trafficking, and to prevent people from making perilous attempts to cross the Channel or the Mediterranean.

There is an urgent need for a new funding commitment for vulnerable refugees.

Sadly, the Government has scrapped multiple schemes that would provide these safe routes. This means there is an urgent need for an ambitious new commitment for refugees looking for sanctuary in the UK.

We are urging the Chancellor to do the right thing and commit to resettling 10,000 vulnerable refugees each year, as well as a further 10,000 unaccompanied child refugees from elsewhere in Europe over the next ten years.

