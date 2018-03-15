Standards Officer

By Amy Westcott on March 15, 2018

Job Title:                                Standards Officer

Responsible to:                  Chief Executive

Salary:                                £26-35,000pa + 8% employer’s pension contribution

Contract:                            Full time, permanent

Location:                             LDHQ, Westminster, London

Purpose of job

The Liberal Democrats are seeking a professional and well-organised Standards Officer to support and advise party officers responsible for overseeing standards and discipline, and for resolving complaints and disputes.  The post-holder will deal with questions which may arise concerning the Liberal Democrats constitutions, internal rules and procedures. 

Closing date:  1 pm, Monday 2nd April 2018

Application Procedure

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Please apply by email attaching:

  • CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);
  • Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and
  • A completed diversity monitoring form (available with this pack).

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Sarah Morris on 020 7227 1202 or sarah.morris@libdems.org.uk

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Spring Conference

Southport 9-11 March 2018

Our plan

Find out what the Liberal Democrats stand for and read our plan for Britain.

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. Your data may be stored or otherwise processed in the US, governed by European Commission model contract clauses. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.