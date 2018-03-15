Job Title: Standards Officer

Responsible to: Chief Executive

Salary: £26-35,000pa + 8% employer’s pension contribution

Contract: Full time, permanent

Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London

Purpose of job

The Liberal Democrats are seeking a professional and well-organised Standards Officer to support and advise party officers responsible for overseeing standards and discipline, and for resolving complaints and disputes. The post-holder will deal with questions which may arise concerning the Liberal Democrats constitutions, internal rules and procedures.

Closing date: 1 pm, Monday 2nd April 2018

Application Procedure

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and

A completed diversity monitoring form (available with this pack).

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Sarah Morris on 020 7227 1202 or sarah.morris@libdems.org.uk

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.