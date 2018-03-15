Job Title: Standards Officer
Responsible to: Chief Executive
Salary: £26-35,000pa + 8% employer’s pension contribution
Contract: Full time, permanent
Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London
Purpose of job
The Liberal Democrats are seeking a professional and well-organised Standards Officer to support and advise party officers responsible for overseeing standards and discipline, and for resolving complaints and disputes. The post-holder will deal with questions which may arise concerning the Liberal Democrats constitutions, internal rules and procedures.
Closing date: 1 pm, Monday 2nd April 2018
Application Procedure
It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.
Please apply by email attaching:
- CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);
- Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and
- A completed diversity monitoring form (available with this pack).
Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.
For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:
Sarah Morris on 020 7227 1202 or sarah.morris@libdems.org.uk
We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.
The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.