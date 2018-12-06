Stephen Lloyd no longer a Liberal Democrat MP having resigned the party whip.

For two years the Liberal Democrats have led the fight to give the people the final say on Brexit and the opportunity to Exit from Brexit.

Tuesday’s vote is the best chance yet to secure a People’s Vote and the Liberal Democrats will be using every opportunity to demand better than Brexit.

The Conservatives have made a mess of Brexit, aided and abetted by the Labour leadership.

This is a touchstone issue for the Liberal Democrats. Our passionate support for remaining in the European Union has helped us grow our party to more than 200,000 supporters. Stephen’s commitment to his constituency has proved impossible to reconcile with the position of the party on this most important of issues.

Stephen has been a valued colleague and we shall miss his contribution to our work in parliament.

Letters between Stephen Lloyd and Alistair Carmichael

The Liberal Democrats will continue to passionately campaign to give the people the final say on Brexit, and the chance to end the national embarrassment of Brexit.