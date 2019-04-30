11 reasons to register as a Lib Dem supporter

We launched our brand new supporters scheme at conference last weekend. So far, over 5000 people have signed up - a huge welcome to you all!

Are you on the fence about joining them? Here's some of the reasons they gave us as to why they registered:

1. Brexit. We're the party of Remain. We're not giving up on that. 2. Brilliant local Liberal Democrats. MPs, devolved parliamentarians, councillors, activists - take a bow. 👏 3. Being fed up of the Conservatives. 4. Being fed up of Labour. These last 2 came up a lot, funnily enough... 5. The emails they receive from us. Oh, stop it you. 6. They watched our Party Political Broadcast. You can watch it here: 7. For a fairer voting system. Because your vote should have the same worth wherever you cast it. 8. To feel more engaged in politics.