11 reasons to register as a Lib Dem supporter

By Dan Schmeising, Apr 30, 2019 5:04

Liberal Democrat activists get a briefing in a by-election HQ

We launched our brand new supporters scheme at conference last weekend. So far, over 5000 people have signed up - a huge welcome to you all!

Are you on the fence about joining them? Here's some of the reasons they gave us as to why they registered:

1. Brexit. We're the party of Remain. We're not giving up on that.

2. Brilliant local Liberal Democrats. MPs, devolved parliamentarians, councillors, activists - take a bow. 👏

3. Being fed up of the Conservatives.

4. Being fed up of Labour. These last 2 came up a lot, funnily enough...

5. The emails they receive from us. Oh, stop it you.

6. They watched our Party Political Broadcast. You can watch it here:

7. For a fairer voting system. Because your vote should have the same worth wherever you cast it.

8. To feel more engaged in politics.

9. Our fight for parity between physical and mental health.

10. Agreeing with Vince. The true "strong and stable". 

11. Just wanting to test the waters! We like to think we're a pretty welcoming bunch - but we totally understand if you'd rather take it slow. Why not register as a supporter today? It's free and comes with a lot of benefits:

