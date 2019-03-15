Liberal Democrats

Voting on the supporter scheme

Today, the Liberal Democrats vote on the supporter scheme at our party conference in York

By Miranda Roberts, Mar 15, 2019 6:03

Lib Dem conference delegates voting.

Last year, party conference in Southport agreed a strategy to transform the party into a movement.

In September, Vince laid out his suggestions for how our party could change toward that goal. At the heart of his proposals was the concept of creating a new supporter scheme.

However, all our policies are decided by our members not our leader – and therefore this weekend at our party’s spring conference, our members will be voting on the Lib Dem Supporter Scheme, and deciding what rights supporters will have.

The main decisions will be whether supporters will get to advise on party policy, be a supporter while being a member of another political party – and whether they get to vote for the next leader of the Lib Dems.

You can find out more about the votes here: libdems.org.uk/supporters-scheme-votes

And you can watch the debate live here: libdems.org.uk/conference-live

