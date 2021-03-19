Supporting small businesses, workers and the self-employed

Covid-19 has wrought havoc on our small businesses, employees and self-employed people across the country.

The Government has hung millions of small-business owners and the self-employed out to dry.

More than three million people have been completely excluded from the Government’s income support scheme.

They’ve had to struggle through this pandemic with no support.

It’s just not good enough.

The pandemic has exposed longstanding injustices to our self-employed workers and small businesses.

That’s why, today at our conference, we’ve passed a motion calling for a comprehensive package of support for the self-employed. It includes:

🆘 Dedicated support schemes for the worst-affected sectors, such as hospitality, tourism, charities and the creative industries.

🤒 Increasing Statutory Sick Pay extending it to the 2 million workers who are currently excluded because they earn less than £120 a week.

💷 More support for businesses as we return to normal, by extending business rates relief, VAT reductions and tax deferrals.

These measures would help support small businesses and the self-employed, so they can drive the country’s recovery from coronavirus and help build an economy that’s fairer, more local and greener.

Combined with support for jobs and training, we can make sure we leave no one behind and make our economy work for everyone.

Read the full motion here: libdems.org.uk/f4-supporting-workers-during-covid19