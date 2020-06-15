Government must not use new commission to avoid tackling racism straight away

Yesterday the Government announced it would undertake a cross-governmental commission to address the inequalities that BAME communities face.

It is vital that the commission has full representation from across different BAME communities.

The Liberal Democrats have joined with BAME communities in calling for a government-wide race equality strategy, so this commission is a welcome first step.

It shows that the Black Lives Matter protests are working, and that is to the credit of everyone who has raised their voices against racial injustice since the appalling killing of George Floyd.

To be successful, this commission must be wide-ranging, far-reaching as well as truly cross-departmental and cross-party.

It is also absolutely vital that the commission has full representation from across different BAME communities.

Its findings must not become simply another report on a shelf in Whitehall – the Government must implement them without delay.

The government must not use this commission to avoid tackling racism & injustice right now.



There are measures they could take now such as scrapping their hostile environment policies or suspicion-less stop & search, that would begin to heal inequality.https://t.co/8OdXm1YZwa — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 15, 2020

Responding to the announcement, our Equalities Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

“Conservative Ministers must not use this commission to avoid tackling racism and injustice right now.

There are measures they could take tomorrow, such as scrapping their Hostile Environment policies or suspicion-less Stop and Search, that would begin to heal the divides and achieve true justice for BAME communities."

Too many people’s lives are blighted by discrimination, inequality and injustice. The Government must move further and faster to redress institutional racism in the criminal justice system and many other parts of our society.