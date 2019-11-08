Tackling the climate emergency

We are in the middle of a climate emergency and the world needs urgent action.



Only the Liberal Democrats have a bold and credible plan to tackle the climate emergency.



It’s front and centre of our plan, because we can’t build a brighter future unless we save our planet.



That’s why a Liberal Democrat government will:

Reach 80% renewable energy by 2030 Insulate all low-income homes by 2025 Raise energy efficiency standards for new homes Invest £15 billion to retrofit 26 million homes

That plan won’t just save the planet, it’ll also save the average household £550 a year on energy bills.



Only the Liberal Democrats have an ambitious Plan for the Future which works for the planet and for people.



