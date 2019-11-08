Liberal Democrats

Tackling the climate emergency

Today, we announced the 3rd part of our plan for Britain's future - how we tackle the climate emergency.

By Ed Davey, Nov 08, 2019 5:11

We are in the middle of a climate emergency and the world needs urgent action.

Only the Liberal Democrats have a bold and credible plan to tackle the climate emergency.

It’s front and centre of our plan, because we can’t build a brighter future unless we save our planet.

That’s why a Liberal Democrat government will:

  1. Reach 80% renewable energy by 2030
  2. Insulate all low-income homes by 2025
  3. Raise energy efficiency standards for new homes
  4. Invest £15 billion to retrofit 26 million homes

That plan won’t just save the planet, it’ll also save the average household £550 a year on energy bills.

Only the Liberal Democrats have an ambitious Plan for the Future which works for the planet and for people.

Let your friends and family know about our bold plan.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at https://www.libdems.org.uk/privacy