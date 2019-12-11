Liberal Democrats

By Jo Swinson, Dec 11, 2019 6:12

Whatever happens tomorrow, I couldn’t be prouder.

This campaign has taken me all over the country, and everywhere I’ve seen Liberal Democrat campaigners giving their all.

I’ve seen new members deliver their first few leaflets. I’ve seen life-long Lib Dems running high-tech campaigns out of their living rooms.

But most importantly, I’ve seen all of you doing the most incredible job.

I’m in awe of every single one of you. It’s brilliant that we can always count on our grassroots campaigners, but you’ve outdone yourselves in this election.

From the bottom of my heart: thank you.

Tomorrow, we have the chance to elect Liberal Democrat MPs who will stop Brexit and build a brighter future. We’ve never had a better opportunity to change British politics.

Let’s do this.

