The 7 “burning injustices” Theresa May failed to tackle

“If you’re born poor, you will die on average 9 years earlier”

Inequality in life expectancy increased between 2012-14 to 2015-17 (the latest data available). In England, life expectancy at birth in the most deprived areas is 9.4 years less for men and 7.4 years less for women than in the least deprived areas.

Life expectancy hasn’t risen at all in the most disadvantaged places (Source: ONS)

To make matters worse, the Government has cut spending on public health by 12% in real terms since 2016.

Tory cuts to public health budgets have hampered progress (Source: The King’s Fund)

“If you’re black, you’re treated more harshly by the criminal justice system than if you’re white.”

In 2016, black people made up 12% of the prison population. That share has now risen to 13%. (Source: Ministry of Justice)

A black person is now more than 9.5 times as likely to be stopped as a white person. In 2016, it was 6.5 times – so the use of Stop & Search has become even more disproportionate. (Source: Home Office)

In March, the Government directly reversed one of the few good things Theresa May did as Home Secretary: restricting the use of “no suspicion” Stop & Search.

“If you’re a white, working-class boy, you’re less likely than anybody else in Britain to go to university.”

Pupils who received Free School Meals are still half as likely as those not receiving FSMs to go into higher education.

The opportunity gap hasn’t narrowed a bit (Source: UCAS)

“If you’re at a state school, you’re less likely to reach the top professions than if you’re educated privately.”

The Government’s own Social Mobility Commission says “Social mobility has remained virtually stagnant since 2014. Four years ago 59 per cent of those from professional backgrounds were in professional jobs, rising to 60 per cent last year.”

“If you’re a woman, you will earn less than a man.”

Median earnings for women in 2018 were 18% lower than for men – the same gender pay gap as in 2016. For full-time employees, the gender pay gap has remained at 9%.

The gender pay gap has barely budged since 2016 (Source: ONS)

“If you suffer from mental health problems, there’s not enough help to hand.”

The number of available mental health beds has fallen since Theresa May became Prime Minister, from an average of 18,928 in April-June 2016 to 18,368 in January-March 2019. (Source: NHS)

1-in-11 consultant psychiatrist posts and 1-in-7 mental health nursing posts are unfilled. (Source: BBC)

In May 2019, 321 people were still waiting to start treatment more than six weeks after experiencing an episode of psychosis. That number is up by 23% from 261 in June 2016. (Source: ONS)

“If you’re young, you’ll find it harder than ever before to own your own home.”

The affordability ratio (the ratio of median house price to median earnings) for England & Wales has risen from 7.6 in 2015 to 7.8 in 2018, the highest on record.)

House prices grew faster than earnings again in 2018 (Source: ONS)

“Even the cheapest local homes are out of reach for at least 40% of young adults” according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies: “the share of 25- to 34-year-olds who own their own home fell from 55% to 35% between 1997 and 2017”.

Under Theresa May, the UK has built just 190,000 new homes a year – well below the 300,000 a year we need to tackle the housing crisis. (Source: MHCLG)