The British people must not be cheated

One of the biggest exercises in democracy must not turn out to be one of Britain's biggest electoral frauds.

By Tom Brake, Mar 24, 2018 7:03

The flags of EU countries flying.

Tonight's revelations on Channel 4 News and in The Guardian are stunning.

A whistleblower alleges that electoral spending rules could have been manipulated over controversial donation and that Vote Leave ‘tried to delete key evidence’.

These allegations touch directly on one of Theresa May's closest advisors.

The British people expect fair play and campaigns to abide by the rules – they must not be cheated. These allegations must be examined by the police. If they represent what happened it is outrageous and shameful.

The referendum had a very narrow outcome. One of the biggest exercises in democracy must not turn out to be one of Britain's biggest electoral frauds.

These allegations of cheating make the case for the British people to have the final say on the Brexit deal even stronger.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. Your data may be stored or otherwise processed in the US, governed by European Commission model contract clauses. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.