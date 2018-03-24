The British people must not be cheated

Tonight's revelations on Channel 4 News and in The Guardian are stunning.

A whistleblower alleges that electoral spending rules could have been manipulated over controversial donation and that Vote Leave ‘tried to delete key evidence’.

These allegations touch directly on one of Theresa May's closest advisors.

The British people expect fair play and campaigns to abide by the rules – they must not be cheated. These allegations must be examined by the police. If they represent what happened it is outrageous and shameful.

The referendum had a very narrow outcome. One of the biggest exercises in democracy must not turn out to be one of Britain's biggest electoral frauds.

These allegations of cheating make the case for the British people to have the final say on the Brexit deal even stronger.